Greensboro officer saves choking child after mom knocks on his door

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A local woman is glad she got to know her neighbors after an officer helped save her 1-year-old son.

Earlier this week, Tracy Parham's son started choking on a piece of candy.

She tried calling 911 but panicked. So, she ran next door and started banging on the door of Greensboro Police Officer J.D. Strickland.

“He wasn’t breathing. She was in a complete panic," Officer Strickland said.

He said he used his law enforcement and military training to try and get the candy dislodged and the child breathing again.

“I flipped him over, performed some lifesaving techniques on him, and eventually after seven or eight hits to try to get this thing out it shot out like a bullet and bounced off my porch," Officer Strickland said.

Moments later, 1-year-old Karter started breathing. Parham is calling Strickland a hero, but he says that's not the case.

“She saved her son. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. Her quick-thinking you know to get him to me instead of having to wait, that’s what saved her son," he said.