Forsyth County woman works to get harsher punishments for people making school threats

WALKERTOWN, N.C. -- Recent threats of gun violence toward schools in Forsyth and Alamance counties has a Walkertown woman mad.

The threats also inspired her to start a crusade to get the state legislature involved in cracking down on these threats before they become a reality.

Lisa Uber isn't just upset about the threats but more specifically that people who make these threats can get out of jail on a low bond.

So, she has started a petition drive hoping to make sure people who make threats against schools get high bonds and, she hopes, stay in jail until it’s a certainty they’re not a danger.

She’s hoping to collect 100,000 signatures on her petition, a number that would require legislatures to look at her request. She wants the legislature to create harsher punishments for people who make threats against schools.

She says if they communicate a threat they should be treated as if they committed the crime.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted that someone could be so cold-hearted and to think by shooting up schools they could become famous,” Uber said.

She’s tired of kids having to be scared and thinks a harsher punishment would cut down on some of the threats.

“That’s why we’re protesting today at the courthouse,” Uber told people signing her petition in Walkertown as she prepared to head to Winston-Salem to collect more signatures and get close to the local officials.

She took her message, with signs and a group of friends and supporters, to the steps of the Hall of Justice.

She spent several hours explaining her position to everyone who’d stop and listen.

“We have no way of knowing that was fake, so what if he got out of jail and followed through and went and shot up our school?” she told one man, changing his mind on dealing with fake threats.

She has a long way to go to get to 100,000 signatures but she’s hopeful when she’s done it’ll make a difference in a complicated issue.

“I think if some of these cases were caught and the mental health issue was dealt with we might not be dealing with deceased students and teachers,” Uber said.