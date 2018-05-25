Fire caused by lawnmower destroys home in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters responded to a fire ripping through a home on Friendship-Ledford Road Thursday afternoon.

The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

"I would say at least 50 to 60 feet in the air," said Fire Marshal Jacob Thompson.

Crews used a drone to capture the flames roaring through the house.

Thompson says the devestation happened in a strange way.

The investigation determined a few of a lawnmower's wires were deteriorated, fused together and melted, which started the fire.

Homeowners Randall and Linda Spiva say they still can't process what happened.

"Something that's been home is just in shambles," Randall said.

He was almost to Salisbury when he received a frightening phone call from his son Luke.

"For whatever reason the house is on fire," Randall said.

It only took seconds as he drove into his driveway to witness his home being burnt to the ground.

"To see 14 years of memories," Randall said. All of them gone up in smoke.

Thompson says their investigation shows no sign of the lawn equipment actually exploding. Instead, the loud noise the homeowner's son heard could've been the tires releasing air as the home burnt.

Things quickly got even worse because of the wind.

"That's why the fire spread so quickly," Thompson said.

He says that's how the fire reached the attic in a matter of minutes.

However, through the midst of tragedy and pain comes a miracle. A few of family's journals managed to escape the fire unharmed along with their son Luke.

He had just finished mowing the yard and put the lawnmower back in the garage.

"It would be a different story today if we had lost him in this fire," Randall said.

Randall says local churches, schools and close friends have come to their side. So far, they've received money for clothes and shoes as well as food donations.

"We are so very grateful," Randall said.