Famous North Carolina cook releasing pre-boxed meals

Vivian Howard may be the most famous chef in North Carolina right now.

She stars in an Emmy Winning PBS show and runs several successful restaurants.

And now, you can cook her meals in your home.

Howard just released a line of pre-boxed meals called Ready Set Supper in all Lowes Foods stores.

The boxes come with all the ingredients you need plus a recipe written by Howard.

As a parent of twin 7-year-olds, she knows how hard it is to get dinner on the table every night. She hopes these boxes will make that easier for parents.

This is one of the many projects she's working on.

She's also creating a new cooking show for PBS, writing a second cookbook, opening a new bakery and continuing to work on her three restaurants.

All that plus she won an Emmy she can place on the shelf next to her James Beard Culinary Awards.

You'll find her meals in the meat department at Lowes Foods.