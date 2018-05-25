Donations make a difference in FOX8 Community Baby Shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Aapri Chavis is everything a child would want in a mother: fun, loving, engaged and hard-working.

A lot has changed since FOX8 first met Chavis when she received items through the first FOX8 Community Baby Shower in 2016. At the time, she was pregnant with her third son, going to school full-time at Winston-Salem State University and working to support her family. Money was tight, she recalls.

“I dropped my oldest off here, ran a mile, went to class, went to work, checked myself in to the hospital and had him the next day on his due date,” she remembers, of her son’s delivery. Little Avery was born April 1, 2016.

“And then, three weeks later, I was pushing my stroller on campus to finish my last semester in school,” Chavis said. “My professors were like 'Why are you here?' I was like 'I have to graduate!'”

She didn’t just graduate: Chavis made the Dean’s List and went on to land a good job with Amazon.

“To get all that stuff I did receive was a blessing to me,” Chavis said, of receiving items through the FOX8 Community Baby Shower. “I had the weight of the world on me. I was super happy, I was super grateful and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart for that.”

Your donations of diapers, wipes, formula, clothes and other essentials to the FOX8 Community Baby Shower provide young families like Chavis' a hand-up when they need it most.

“I would just say keep pushing. I know it gets hard, and it's still hard at times, but if you just keep pushing and whatever faith you believe in, keep relying on that,” Chavis said.

The FOX8 Community Baby Shower, sponsored by Overhead Door, ends June 15. New and gently-used donations can be dropped off at any A Cleaner World location in the Piedmont Triad.