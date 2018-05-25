Astonishing video shows truck almost hit woman trying to save turtle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va - A heart-pounding dash cam video shows a woman on a Virginia roadway chasing after her dog as a forestry truck narrowly avoids hitting her.

The person who sent WTVR video said the woman appeared to be trying to help a turtle cross the road.

The video was recorded on the dash cam of a local forestry truck last week, according to the tipster who owns the trucking company. Forestry trucks haul heavy machinery to sites and often take back roads because they are not permitted on interstates.

When the video begins, the woman's car is seen parked on the opposite side of the road, but mostly in the travel lane. The woman can be seen darting into the truck's lane and quickly leaving it. Suddenly, a dog darts from the parked car towards a wood line. The woman follows and truck driver is able to swerve, missing the woman by what appears to be only a few feet.

The person who sent the video said they love turtles, but sacrificing your safety or the safety of others to move them across the road is not a good move. The tipster urged people to be smart when trying to save turtles on roadways.

The Mid-Atlantic Turtle and Tortoise Society urges people to not put yourself or others in danger when saving turtles.

"Simply pulling off the road and turning on your hazard lights may alert other drivers to slow down. Be aware of your surroundings and traffic," the Turtle and Tortosie Society writes on their website.

You can read more of their helpful turtle saving tips by clicking here.