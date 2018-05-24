× Winston-Salem man charged in month-long drug investigation, jailed on $4.5M bond

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is behind bars on a $4.5 million secured bond for charges of trafficking heroin, according to a Kernersville Police Department press release.

Hugh Taper Tinuruo was arrested on Tuesday following a month-long drug investigation involving the Kernersville Police Department, Winston-Salem Police Department and the US Department of Homeland Security.

During the investigation, authorities seized 39.7 grams of heroin and $386 in cash. The street value of the heroin totaled $11,910.

Tinuruo has been charged with the following:

Three counts of trafficking herion by possession

Three counts of trafficking heroin by sale

Three counts of trafficking heroin by delivery

Two counts of PWIMSD heroin

Two counts of conspiring to sell heroin

Six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Tianna Aialandra Janea Calloway was also arrested as a result of the investigation. She has been charged with two counts of conspiring to traffick heroin and child abuse.

Calloway is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $2.5 million secured bond.