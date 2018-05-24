× UNC’s Luke Maye to withdraw name from draft, return for senior season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina forward Luke Maye has announced that he plans to withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return for his senior season.

Maye announced his decision on Instagram Thursday morning, saying he wanted to finish “the right way.”

“I have had a great experience learning from the NBA process and growing as a basketball player during the past couple weeks. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all of their support. Through this process, I have decided that I am going to comeback to school to improve as a player and finish my college career.”

Maye had until May 30 to decide to return to school because he entered the draft without an agent, ESPN reports.

Maye had a terrific junior senior as he averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.