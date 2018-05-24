UNC’s Luke Maye to withdraw name from draft, return for senior season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina forward Luke Maye has announced that he plans to withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return for his senior season.
Maye announced his decision on Instagram Thursday morning, saying he wanted to finish “the right way.”
I have had a great experience learning from the NBA process and growing as a basketball player during the past couple weeks. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all of their support. Through this process, I have decided that I am going to comeback to school to improve as a player and finish my college career. I am looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that I will face and there is no better group to do it with than my teammates and the Carolina family! Time to finish the right way with two of the best players and leaders that I know! Let’s finish our legacy the right way!#RoadtoMinneapolis
Maye had until May 30 to decide to return to school because he entered the draft without an agent, ESPN reports.
Maye had a terrific junior senior as he averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.