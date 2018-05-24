Tips for controlling weeds in your lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you find yourself whacking weeds more often than you’d like, it may be time to take a closer look beneath the surface.

“The first thing to know about controlling weeds is your best defense is going to be a healthy dense lawn. What that means is properly maintaining your lawn, such as doing a soil test through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, getting the PH, the phosphorus and the potassium levels, ” NC Cooperative Extension agent Hanna Smith said.

“Your soil test is going to tell you what your PH is and if you need to add lime and then it's also going to tell you what fertilizer you need to apply,” she said.

Mowing at the proper height makes a difference.

“Fescue is three to 3.5 inches. It gets pretty tall and a lot of folks don't like that, but if you mow it a lot shorter, and you scalp it off, it can't produce photosynthesis, therefore it can't grow as well and you’re going to have weeds come in and take over,” Smith said.

Smith advises cutting no more than a third off at a time.

She says these tactics should be pursued before turning to an herbicide.

“You can’t just go in and start treating with an herbicide and expect to have a weed free lawn because those weeds are going to keep coming in and keep encroaching on your area,” she said.