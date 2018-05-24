× The 2018 hurricane season expected to be near or above-normal

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released on Thursday their forecast for this year’s hurricane season.

Forecasters predict the hurricane season will be normal or above-normal.

They believe there is a 70 chance of 10 to 16 named storms, of which five to nine could become hurricanes. Between one to four could be a Category 3 or higher.

“With the advances made in hardware and computing over the course of the last year, the ability of NOAA scientists to both predict the path of storms and warn Americans who may find themselves in harm’s way is unprecedented,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The devastating hurricane season of 2017 demonstrated the necessity for prompt and accurate hurricane forecasts.”

Hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30.