Surveillance pictures released from Burlington tobacco store break-in

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for two men suspected of breaking into a tobacco store in Burlington early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At about 4:05 a.m., police went to The Tobacco Store on North Sellars Mill Road in reference to a burglar alarm. Arriving officers found signs of a forced entry and confirmed a break-in.

Burlington police viewed surveillance video and learned that two men parked a dark-colored vehicle behind the business and broke in through the front door.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the business and heading south from South Sellars Mill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.