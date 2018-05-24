Sheriff’s office investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday morning, according to a news release.
At 11:21 a.m., deputies came to the 3000 block of Hardwick Drive in the Forest Oaks community after a report of a shooting.
A man with a gunshot wound was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
A second man was located at the scene and identified as the shooter.
At this time, no charges have been filed.
35.986607 -79.716603