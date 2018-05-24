× Sheriff’s office investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday morning, according to a news release.

At 11:21 a.m., deputies came to the 3000 block of Hardwick Drive in the Forest Oaks community after a report of a shooting.

A man with a gunshot wound was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

A second man was located at the scene and identified as the shooter.

At this time, no charges have been filed.