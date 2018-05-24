Several places for parents to enjoy with kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is a popular time for families to travel, but you don't have to take a long road trip to make memories with the kids.

Here is a list of several places you can take the kids:

A kid's dream in downtown Greensboro -- includes Boxcar Bar + Arcade, LeBauer Park, Cultural Center, Children's Museum

Liberty Street in Winston-Salem -- includes Camel City BBQ Factory, ARTivity on the Greensboro, Reboot Arcade Bar, Mast General Store

Joy in Jamestown (High Point and Jamestown areas) -- includes High Point City Lake Park, Potent Potables, Piedmont Environmental Center, Southern Roots

