Police investigating shooting at High Point apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in High Point early Thursday morning, according to High Point police.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at New Gate Apartments on Grayson Street. The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police received multiple calls about the shooting.

No one has been arrested and additional information about any potential suspects is unavailable.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.