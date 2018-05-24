‘NOPE!’: Video shows snake wrap itself around door handles of NASCAR team headquarters

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Employees at the headquarters of Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville had a close encounter with a snake and they have the video to prove it.

A black snake wrapped itself around the door handles at the headquarters Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The team posted the video to Facebook on Thursday with the caption, “NOPE! We need a new race shop. Tear it down, we’re out.”

The video already has more than 600,000 views.

“I think the staff reaction was one of amazement and amusement,” Bryan Cook, social media director for Joe Gibbs Racing, told the Observer. “It stayed there 20 minutes and then slithered off back into the woods. Nobody touched it.”

The snake was identified as — ironically — a non-venomous black racer.