Man dies after fall from Charlotte high rise under construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction worker died Wednesday afternoon after he fell 12 stories from a building under construction in uptown Charlotte, according to WSOC.

It happened on South Tryon Street where the old “The Observer” building once stood. It is now the Legacy Union, which is going to be 33 stories once completed next year.

The worker has been identified as 24-year-old Juventino Mata-Hernandez.

The Gilbane Building Company released a statement on the incident:

“We are saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred today involving a worker at the Legacy Union construction site. We’re gathering information on exactly what happened and have no details to share at this time. We’re working closely with the authorities to provide you with more details as they become available. We extend our deepest condolences to those affected. They are certainly in our thoughts and prayers.”

The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating the fall.