Man crashes through deli, walks next door to get haircut

NILES, Ill. -- An elderly man in Illinois crashed through the front window of a deli Wednesday afternoon before leaving his SUV and walking next door to get a haircut, according to CBS Chicago.

The crash happened in Niles when the SUV jumped a concrete barrier and smashed through a glass window at a seafood deli. No customers were present during the wreck.

The 80-year-old man then got out of the vehicle and walked next door to get his haircut.

“He came in like nothing and sat down for his appointment. He finally told the barber that the car was his, he had insurance and he didn’t want to miss his haircut appointment,” said June Saraceno, the owner at Hair Designs Unlimited.

The man will not be charged due to his diabetic condition and because the crash happened on private property. Police believe he confused the gas pedal with the brake pedal.