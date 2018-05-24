Jeramie Irwin talks JDRF advocacy, Piedmont Triad chapter’s annual meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeramie Irwin will be the guest speaker at the Piedmont Triad JDRF chapter's annual meeting at the Proximity Hotel on Thursday at 7 p.m.

On Thursday afternoon, Irwin stopped by the FOX8 studios to talk about JDRF advocacy.

He has had type 1 diabetes for over 25 years.

He has participated in several clinical trials on the artificial pancreas.

He is leading JDRF's grassroots advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill, with regulatory agencies, and with health insurance companies -- all of which are vital components to creating a world without type 1 diabetes.