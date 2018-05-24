High Point Public Services Department works to keep storm drains clear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Flooded streets often follow heavy rains and blocked drains only aggravate the issue.

Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro are working around the clock to alleviate the problem.

The High Point Public Services Department says they have personnel checking pipes on a routine basis, whether the city is getting lots of rain or in a drought.

The Stormwater Services Division is equipped with a subsurface camera and vacuum truck to track and clear any blockages.

"If, during an event, some debris gets washed down a ditch line or curb line and blocks the inlet, it can cause problems," said Tyler Berrier, Public Services manager.

That's exactly what happened to Chip Skeen and his family when they made their way through High Point and stalled at English Road and Market Center Drive.

The water was at least two feet deep due to a giant log blocking the drain.

Berrier says it's their job to examine the system, make sure there are no bottlenecked pipes and keep things moving up stream.

"Keep us in the loop and let us know. We only have so many sets of eyes here, so if you see something in the street flooding we need to take a look at it," Berrier said.