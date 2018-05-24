Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit coin on sale, listed as ‘Deal of the Day’ after meeting canceled

A commemorative coin featuring Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s likenesses, made for the expected meeting of the two leaders, is on sale.

The coin commemorating the now-canceled summit is for sale on the White House gift shop website.

The coin, which was originally listed for $24.95, is now a gift shop “Deal of the Day” for $19.95.

Trump's #NorthKoreaSummit commemorative coin is now a "Deal of the Day" at the White House Gift Shop. h/t @typingelbow pic.twitter.com/QaHyAnyl9B — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 24, 2018

The coin quickly sparked controversy amid questions about the White House’s role in creating it and criticism that it featured Kim’s likeness and referred to him as “Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un,” his official North Korean title.

But the coin — which members of the White House Communications Agency create for every presidential trip abroad — was not created or approved by the White House nor was it paid for using government funds.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement that members of the military unit have manufactured the coins since 2003 and that they are available for purchase. (The coins are also traded by law enforcement, military members and others.)

“Since 2003, White House Communications Agency members have ordered a limited number of commercially designed and manufactured souvenir travel coins for purchase,” Shah said. “These coins are designed, manufactured and made by an American coin manufacturer. These souvenir coins are only ordered after a trip has been publicly announced. The White House did not have any input into the design and manufacture of the coin.”

CNN contributed to this report.