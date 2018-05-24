Davidson County woman who helps others is now in need after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County woman who helps others is now in need after a fire caused significant damage to her home and left her emotionally drained.

“I really don't have any words to describe how I feel, it’s just numbness at this point,” said Angie Thompson, the homeowner.

On Wednesday, crews worked to put out the fire at her home on Franklin Drive. Investigators say the fire started in a corner bedroom.

Thompson’s son and another man saved an elderly woman Thompson took in from the home. Everyone made it out, but three dogs and two birds did not make it.

“People may not think animals are family, but they are family here,” Thompson said. “They are cherished. They are loved, just like any family member. It's a big loss for us.”

Thompson says the home is not just where she lives, it is also connected to her livelihood.

Her farm, called Sunset Stables, is used for riding lessons and parties. It is her main source of income.

Her friend, Sherry Koontz, says the space is also where Thompson helps people.

“When the fire happened there were three other people living here with her that had nowhere else to go.” Koontz said.

Now, Thompson needs help. She had some insurance, but it is not going to be enough.

“I'm a fixer, but I can't fix this,” Thompson said.

Knootz started an online fundraiser to help her out.

“I've been coming here for 10 years and she helps anybody,” Koontz said. “Anyone who needs anything and tells it to her, she makes it happen.”