Crash closes portion of West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a portion of West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a Greensboro police press release.

All lanes of West Friendly Avenue are blocked between Westover Terrace and Overlook Street. The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

No one was seriously injured in the wreck but nearly 700 people in the area are without power.

Drivers can take West Market Street or Benjamin Parkway as detours.