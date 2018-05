Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple is giving $50 refunds to those who paid to replace their iPhone battery last year, USA Today reports.

Customers who paid full price before Dec. 29 to replace an out-of-warranty battery are eligible for a refund if the battery replacement was done at an Apple Store, Apple Repair Center or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Apple will email customers before July 27 with instructions on how to obtain an electronic funds transfer or a credit on the credit card.