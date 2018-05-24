× 2nd teen arrested for making threat against Alamance County high school

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged after deputies say he posted a video on social media that made a threatening statement against Eastern Alamance High School, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Nasia Kawan Kimber-McAdoo, of Burlington, was arrested after officials learned Wednesday afternoon of a video posted on SnapChat that threatened to “blow up Eastern High School.”

The arrest came just hours after a 16-year-old was charged with sending threatening messages to students at two Alamance-Burlington schools. The messages resulted in lockdowns Tuesday on the campuses of Eastern and Western Alamance high schools, as well as Woodlawn and Western middle schools.

Kimber-McAdoo was arrested and charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said they are unsure whether Kimber-McAdoo is a student or not.

Kimber-McAdoo was released from jail after posting a $25,000 secured bond.