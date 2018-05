Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A shooting suspect is dead and others are injured after a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant, according to Oklahoma City police.

The shooting happened at Louie's Grill & Bar near Lake Hefner on Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting suspect was shot to death by an armed citizen.

Three people were injured, two of whom were shot, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. CDT, police said there was no longer an active threat in the area.