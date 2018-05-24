× 1-year-old girl dies after father leaves her in hot truck all day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old Tennessee girl died on Wednesday after her father left her inside a hot truck all day, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Nashville police said the man forgot about the girl after dropping her sibling off at daycare. When he returned home, he reportedly forgot the infant in her car seat.

The 1-year-old remained in the truck until her mother found her on Wednesday afternoon.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to WSMV, temperatures were in the 80s in Nashville on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether the father will face charges. The identities of the girl and the two adults have not been released.

Adoptive mother found the girl at Virginia Ave home this evening. She was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Vanderbilt Hospital. Investigation will continue through the night. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 24, 2018