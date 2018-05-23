× Woman killed in King apartment fire

KING, N.C. — A 59-year-old woman is dead after an apartment fire in King Tuesday night, according to Steven Roberson with the King Fire Department.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at an apartment building on Ingram Drive. The fire was contained to one unit.

The body of Donna Davis was found during the suppression of the fire. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking material.

Officials say smoke alarms were activated and worked.