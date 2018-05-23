Vigil held for woman killed during robbery in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dozens of family members and friends came together to celebrate the life a woman they loved dearly Wednesday.

Between 50 to 60 people showed up at Northeast Guilford High School to pay tribute to Pamela Hooks.

The mother of four was shot inside her home Saturday night after two men made their way inside.

The vigil consisted of a few kind words to start the event.

"Most gracious father we thank you for this opportunity to get together to celebrate Pam," Greensboro Cheetah track team coach Jimmy Mack said.

He said Hooks made a difference in each and every one of them.

"I stay strong for her and I keep going for her," said Hooks' friend, Alexia Lewis.

The track team felt her presence for many years. One of her daughters is a member of the team and Hooks would come to encourage her and others.

"She was a track mom and always loving and bubbly," Greensboro Cheetah track team coach Donta Womack said.

Each athlete held a balloon in hand as they ran one lap around the track in Hooks' memory.

It was a tribute to a mom who helped them in anyway possible.

"She was a caring and loving person. She would do anything for anybody," said Hooks' aunt, Debra Mack.

The pain is still fresh and lots of healing is still needed. However, it's one memorable sight that gave them a few moments of peace.

"As [the balloons] were floating away it was like that's Pam, free bird," Womack said.