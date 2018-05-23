Suspect arrested in chase, crash that killed trooper in Yadkin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- The man suspected in a pursuit and crash that killed a trooper in Yadkin County Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Officials announced that 22-year-old Dakota Kape Whitt, of Elkin, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He faces charges of murder, flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, resisting public officer and two counts of failure to appear.

He was taken to the Wilkes County Detention Center in Wilkesboro.

Additional details about Whitt's arrest have not been released.

The deceased trooper has been identified as Samuel Newton Bullard, of Wilkes County. He was a three-year veteran assigned to Surry County.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday after a pursuit on Interstate 77 southbound at mile marker 82 near NC-67. Knox said the chase started with a license check.

During the chase, Trooper P.E. Ellis noticed he did not see Bullard's patrol car behind him. When his attempt at contacting Bullard failed, Ellis turned around and found the patrol car engulfed in flames.

Authorities have since identified the owner of the vehicle involved in the pursuit as Cheyenne Harrison.

The viewing service for Bullard will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the John A. Walker Center in Wilkesboro. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. The procession will then go to Macedonia Baptist Church in Ronda for Bullard’s burial.