WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police on Wednesday released surveillance pictures from a business break-in.

The break-in happened on April 25 at M&M Engraving, located at 2116 S. Main St.

Police say the suspect broke into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.