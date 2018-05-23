× Robbery led to deadly shooting at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A robbery is believed to have led to a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Greensboro Friday night, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers were called to a home at 716 Hidden Lake Court shortly after 9:30 p.m. where two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Pamela Crumpton Hooks, 34, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The second victim is believed to be one of the robbers, police say.

Greensboro police said in a press release on Wednesday that at least two men tried to rob Hooks’ husband at their home. They believe that Hooks was struck during an exchange of gunfire between her husband and the alleged robber.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. They are looking for another suspect in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.