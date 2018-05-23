× North Carolina woman accused of making unwanted sexual advances on cable guy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of making unwanted advances on the cable guy, WTVD reports.

Mildred Newsome, 47, faces charges of sexual battery and second-degree forced sexual offense.

Police said the sexual acts were performed without his consent. The technician left the job and reported Newsome right away.

The Fayetteville Police Department has a message for anyone who may find themselves in an uncomfortable sexual situation.

“That’s the point you need to remove yourself from the situation and partner up with someone,” said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Darwyn Hudson. “Let someone know that this situation has gotten to a place where it’s out of your hands. Out of your control.”