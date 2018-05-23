× NFL considers 15-yard penalty for kneeling during anthem

NFL owners on Tuesday reportedly discussed penalizing teams whose players kneel during the national anthem.

According to Sports Illustrated, the proposal would allow the home team to decide whether both sides should be on the field during the national anthem. If teams are for the “Star Spangled Banner,” then 15-yard penalties could be given out for kneeling.

“As always, conversations at league meetings are candid, thoughtful and thorough,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Huffington Post. “The clubs explore every option and idea on any policy, and discuss the merits and drawbacks of each approach. We will continue the conversation this morning.”

Per sources, one anthem idea being discussed: Leaving it up to home team on whether teams come out for the anthem; if teams do come out for the anthem, potential that teams could be assessed 15-yard penalties for kneeling. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2018

Players have refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality. The protests started after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling to protest police mistreatment of African Americans.

It’s unknown who made the proposal nor the number of support owners have for it.