Man accused of killing father, shooting at High Point officers has been released from hospital, taken to jail

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man accused of killing his father and shooting at officers last Wednesday has been released from the hospital and taken to jail, according to a news release from High Point police.

Zachary C. Aikens, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

At about 5:30 a.m. on May 16, police received a call from a woman saying her brother, Aikens, showed up at her apartment claiming he had shot their father. He also said he was going to commit suicide.

Officers went to a home on Dorothy Street and found 50-year-old Gene Aikens dead.

Additional information from the woman led officers to the home of the caller’s grandparents in the 1500 block of Overbrook Court.

When officers got to the home, Aikens began shooting at them with a shotgun from the roof, police said. Police returned fire and hit him.

On Wednesday, Aikens was discharged from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and confined in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed on the first-degree murder charge and a $5 million bond for the other charges.

A 15-year-old has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Aikens.