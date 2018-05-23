Watch live 2 p.m. – Authorities identify suspect accused of making threats against Alamance-Burlington schools

Madison couple forced to pay $900K in 2014 death of man killed by dogs

Posted 1:42 pm, May 23, 2018, by

MADISON, N.C. -- A Rockingham County couple is forced to pay $900,000 to the family of a man who was killed by a pack of dogs in 2014, according to a press release.

Daniel and Laurie McCollum, of McCollum Road in Madison, must pay the money to the estate of Dr. Jose Cruz Cazares-Robles.

Cazares-Robles, 62, of Jalisco, Mexico, was found dead on Nov. 24, 2014, at the bottom of a steep embankment near McCollum Road. Robles had been out for a walk at the time he went missing.

Daniel Douglas McCollum

When sheriff’s deputies found Robles’ body, it was covered in wounds consistent with dog bites. An autopsy revealed that Robles died of a heart attack while being attacked.

Daniel McCollum was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Cazares-Robles' death.

Cazares-Robles is survived by his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.