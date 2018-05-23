Madison couple forced to pay $900K in 2014 death of man killed by dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. -- A Rockingham County couple is forced to pay $900,000 to the family of a man who was killed by a pack of dogs in 2014, according to a press release.

Daniel and Laurie McCollum, of McCollum Road in Madison, must pay the money to the estate of Dr. Jose Cruz Cazares-Robles.

Cazares-Robles, 62, of Jalisco, Mexico, was found dead on Nov. 24, 2014, at the bottom of a steep embankment near McCollum Road. Robles had been out for a walk at the time he went missing.

When sheriff’s deputies found Robles’ body, it was covered in wounds consistent with dog bites. An autopsy revealed that Robles died of a heart attack while being attacked.

Daniel McCollum was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Cazares-Robles' death.

Cazares-Robles is survived by his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.