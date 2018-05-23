× Judge rules President Trump can’t block people from Twitter account

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump couldn’t block people from his Twitter account over their political views, according to NBC News.

U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said that blocking people is unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment.

“While we must recognize, and are sensitive to, the President’s personal First Amendment rights, he cannot exercise those rights in a way that infringes the corresponding First Amendment rights of those who have criticized him,” Buchwald wrote.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University argued that the president’s Twitter account is a “public forum” under the First Amendment.