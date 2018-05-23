× Jeff Gordon voted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeff Gordon is now in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Gordon was voted in as a member of the class of 2019 on Wednesday.

A four-time champion, Gordon won 93 races in NASCAR’s highest level of competition over the course of his career.

His first race in the Winston Cup Series (now the Monster Energy Cup Series) was in 1992 at the Hooters 500. His last race was at the 2016 Goody’s Fast Relief 500.

He was cup champion 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001.

Four championships, 93 wins and now a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Our teammate @JeffGordonWeb has been voted into the #NASCARHOF Class of 2019! Congratulations to a true legend! What a career. pic.twitter.com/iqa4gdOcsV — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 23, 2018