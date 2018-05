Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- The fire that damaged the Eden Inn earlier this month has been deemed accidental and unintentionally lit, according to a news release from the Eden Police Department.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which reported at about 3 p.m. on May 4 at the Eden Inn at 213 S. Van Buren Road.

Multiple units responded to the fire and the roof of a building at the motel collapsed.

Eden police did not elaborate on the cause of the fire beyond just saying it was accidental.