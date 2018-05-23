× Coast Guard suspends search for Greensboro man who fell off cruise ship off Florida coast

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews have suspended their search for a Greensboro man who fell off a cruise ship Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday night it suspended the search after crews searched for more than 55 hours, covering 3,059 square miles.

Brian Lamonds, 50, was reported missing from the Carnival Paradise approximately 85 miles off the coast of Fort Myers.

Lamonds was reported missing at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. He reportedly went overboard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo helped with the search.

The Carnival Paradise departed from Tampa, Florida, on Monday for a six-day cruise.