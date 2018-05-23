Celebrate Memorial Day with these delicious recipes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people will cook hamburgers and hot dogs for Memorial Day, but if you want to add something a little different we’ve got some delicious recipes to try.

Shannon Smith stopped by Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro for this Recipe Wednesday.

Oven-roasted salt-and-vinegar potatoes

INGREDIENTS

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds small red potatoes, 1-2 inches in diameter

1 1/2 cups kosher salt

3 tablespoons malt vinegar

Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring 2 quarts water to boil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Stir in salt. Add potatoes and cook until just tender and paring knife slips easily in and out of potatoes, 20 to 30 minutes. The time may need to increase if your potatoes are larger. Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 500 degrees. Set wire rack inside the sheet pan. Brush second sheet pan evenly with oil. Remove potatoes and transfer to wire rack on sheet pan; let dry for 10 minutes. You will see salt crystalize on the potato skins. Transfer potatoes to an oiled baking sheet. Flatten each potato with the underside of measuring cup until ½ inch thick. Brush potatoes with half of vinegar and season with pepper. Roast until potatoes are well browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Browning is good! Brush or sprinkle with remaining vinegar.

Texas Rockets

You will want to make more than one batch of these. For less heat, look for jalapeno peppers with rounded tips. The chicken mixture will fill more than 12 peppers. I usually go ahead and prepare 24 peppers and still have plenty of the stuffing.

INGREDIENTS

24 Wooden picks, soaked

½ lb. Chicken Breast Strips

¾ Cup Italian Dressing, divided

½ (8oz.) Pack cream cheese, softened

1/8 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp Pepper

12 Jalapeño peppers (about 3 ½ to 4 inches long)

12 Thin bacon slices

INSTRUCTIONS

Soak wooden picks in water for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, place chicken and ½ cup Italian dressing in a shallow dish or zip-top plastic freezer bag; cover or seal, and chill for 30 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade, discarding marinade. Preheat grill to 300 to 350 (medium) heat. Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until done, basting with remaining ¼ cup Italian dressing. Let chicken cool slightly, and finely chop. Stir together chicken, cream cheese, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Cut jalapeno peppers lengthwise down 1 side, leaving other side intact; remove seeds. Spoon 1 ½ to 2 Tbsp. chicken mixture into cavity of each pepper. Wrap each pepper with 1 bacon slice, securing with 2 wooden picks. (I usually cut the bacon slices in half so I can make a double batch – works fine) Grill stuffed jalapeños, without grill lid, 20 to 25 minutes or until bacon is crisp, turning frequently. Blackened is fine.

Grilled pesto-marinated shrimp skewers

INGREDIENTS

1 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup grated parmesan (block from grocery, grated is best)

Optional, ¼ cup pinenuts or pecans

3 tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 lbs jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kosher salt to taste

Fresh pepper to taste

Wooden skewers (or metal)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a food processor pulse basil, garlic, parmesan, salt and pepper until smooth. Slowly add the olive oil while pulsing. Toss raw shrimp in pesto and marinate from 1 - 4 in a Ziploc bag in the refrigerator. Soak wooden skewers in water at least 20 minutes. If you use metal skewers, skip this step. Split shrimp based on size of shrimp and size and number of skewers – you want at least 4 shrimp on a skewer. Have them touch each other (this holds on more sauce and helps maintain moisture.) Heat your grill to medium-high heat. Be sure the grates are clean. Take a paper towel and fold it up, grip with tongs and dip paper towel in oil (Canola is my favorite – it doesn’t burn as quickly on grill. Olive oil burns quickly.) and rub grill grate with oiled paper towel. Place the shrimp on the hot grill and cook until shrimp turns pink on the bottom, about 2-3 minutes; turn and continue cooking until shrimp is opaque and cooked through. Cooks quickly!

Alabama white BBQ chicken sauce

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/2 teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 pieces roasted chicken, bone-in

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the sauce, add all items to a blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate before using, at least 30 minutes, but up to 5 days. Makes well in advance. Best stored in a mason jar with lid. Simply spread on the hot chicken on the grill when it is mostly done and allow it to warm up. You can place bowls on the buffet for those that want extra sauce. This sauce will burn on the grill because of the sugar – some caramelization is fine, but keep an eye on it!