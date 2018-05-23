Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring makes a difference in lives of local youths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Having someone to look up to and guide you as you grow can be life-changing, and it's the purpose of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Twin brothers Rashawn and Rayquan Pittman have male role models in their lives thanks to the program.

“I am very happy. On a scale from one to 10, a 10,” Rashawn said.

He has become more focused and better behaved in school since he has been paired with High Point firefighter Raymond Blue.

On the basketball court, the two share a love of sports. But they also hit the books.

“We will go to the library and I’ll get a book out for him. He loves Wimpy Kid, he loves the Berenstain Bears and I liked the Berenstain Bears when I was younger,” Blue said.

Rashawn’s twin brother Rayquan has been hoping for a similar relationship over the last year and he finally has a match.

He spends twice a month with local business owner Rahime Stennett.

“I have just been hanging out with him encouraging him to think big. Just think beyond the level of his age, business-wise, and be more responsible,” Stennett said.

“He does more than any big brother I had,” Rayquan said.

The bond is not just helping the boys but also the men. One is getting ready to become a dad and the other is realizing just how fortunate he is and remembering not to take anything for granted.

