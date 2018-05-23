× Student arrested for making text message threats against Alamance-Burlington schools

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Eastern Alamance student has been charged in connection with multiple incidents of threatening messages sent to students at two Alamance-Burlington schools.

The messages resulted in lockdowns Tuesday on the campuses of Eastern and Western Alamance High Schools, as well as Woodlawn and Western Middle Schools.

The threats were made on April 27, May 5, May 21 and May 22.

Kelvin John Slade, 16, of Burlington has been charged with two counts of false report of mass violence against educational property.

Slade was arrested Tuesday and released from the Alamance County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 secured bond.