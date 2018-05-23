A look at how guns impact domestic violence situations locally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina is one of 15 states that requires offenders under a domestic violence restraining order to turn over their guns to law enforcement.

Lt. Cheryl Nance with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office takes that seriously.

"If we rise to the level of probable cause, we will also get a search warrant and pursue that. If we get a defendant saying I don’t have one or it’s someone else we aren’t going to be satisfied with that," Nance said.

Guilford County Sheriff B.J. Barnes showed FOX8 some of the guns taken from offenders. He said about 100 guns are taken from offenders each year in Guilford County.

In this kind of domestic abuse, the American Journal of Public Health found that the presence of a gun means it is five times more likely that someone will be killed.

If you need help, you can contact Family Services of the Piedmont. They offer a 24-hour crisis hotline. The number is (336) 273-7273. Click here for information on how to create a safety plan.