× Winston-Salem man accused of threatening a school shooting at Walkertown schools

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday morning after threatening mass violence at three Walkertown schools, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Dennis Alexis Maldonado, 21, is charged with making false report of mass violence on educational property.

On Tuesday morning, Winston-Salem officers received a report of a potential act of violence at Walkertown Elementary School, Walkertown Middle School and Walkertown High School.

A joint investigation conducted with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office revealed Maldonado threatened to kill two of his family members and perform a school shooting at Walkertown Elementary School, Walkertown Middle School and Walkertown High School, the release said.

Maldonado was arrested in his home and placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.