South Carolina escapee arrested in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center in South Carolina Saturday night was arrested in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 25, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. at a Shell station at 101 S. Broad St.

Johnson, Curtis Ray Green and Christopher Shannon Boltin escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night. Johnson and Green were being held on murder charges.

One guard was assaulted during the escape.

Boltin was taken into custody on Sunday in Lexington County, South Carolina.

When Johnson was located Tuesday, he was in a Ford Explorer that was reported missing on Sunday. A rifle was seized from the vehicle.

Orangeburg County Detention Center officials believe the escape was the result of an electrical short that compromised the security system.

Johnson is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

There is no word on the whereabouts of Green.