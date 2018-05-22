‘Rebirth of downtown High Point’: Plans unveiled for area around High Point stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point is sharing details on its plans to develop the area surrounding BB&T Point stadium.

The city hired Elliott Sidewalk Communities to lead the development project.

What’s being called “Phase One” will include a festival plaza, a 120-room hotel, two office buildings, 30,000 square feet of retail space, a 120-unit apartment building and a parking deck for 510 vehicles.

Restaurants and shops will also be a part of the space.

“I feel like this is the first phase for the rebirth of downtown High Point,” High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said.

“We want a walkable street where you can enjoy the outside dining, where you can window shop, where you can do many things, sit on a bench and watch the world go by, have parks, to celebrate a festival. There is none of that now,” said Tim Elliott, managing partner of Elliott Sidewalk Communities.

The city made an initial $50 million investment, but approximately $80 million is from the developer.

Private money is funding the surrounding area development the city unveiled during a press conference Tuesday.

Sarah Van Dyke lives in High Point and is a mother of four. She believes the project is a good investment.

“I think that would be really neat to be able to go down and experience a local baseball game and then to be able to go out to eat or have a fun park to go and be able to bring my kids to and have something that's family oriented,” she said.

Arthur Joyner also lives in High Point.

“I feel great about that,” Joyner said.

He says High Point needs more options.

It’s estimated this phase of the project will create 375 construction jobs and 310 permanent jobs.

The timeline for the ballpark to open is April 2019.

The goal to finish the surrounding development is April 2020.