North Myrtle Beach pawn shop sign about AR-15s sparks social media debate

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Myrtle Beach pawn shop’s sign about AR-15 assault-style rifles has sparked a conversation on social media, WPDE reports.

Their sign reads, “We sell AR-15’s because we’re not Dick’s.”

What are your thoughts on this local sign? Do you have any concerns?@MadelineTV is working to talk to the shop and others about it today. https://t.co/sProBmgMzJ pic.twitter.com/Vj9gLUvp9j — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) May 21, 2018

Barbara Davey, a manager at Crossroads Pawn and Audio, said the sign was a simple marketing idea.

Several people have chimed in online with their thoughts on the sign. Some were critical of the sign’s message.

“It’s disgusting, owners are $$$$ hungry,” Kenneth Kane said.

“Besides being crass, it’s completely tone deaf considering it’s proximity to the high school and the timing of the latest school shooting massacre. I feel bad for the students who have to drive by it every day,” Kate Martin said.

Many others have supported the shop.

“I love it, it’s funny and gets the point across,” Tonia Shell said.

Davey told WPDE the positive feedback has outweighed the negative.

Crossroads Pawn and Audio is just half a mile down the street from North Myrtle Beach High School.

Crossroads managers say the sign was put up shortly before the Santa Fe High School shooting.

“I think they are upset because we are, you know, in a somewhat close proximity to the high school. But in no way do we advocate or support the tragedies that are going on in this country,” Davey told WPDE.

