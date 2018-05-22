× NFL approves David Tepper as new Panthers owner

ATLANTA — Owners and the NFL’s finance committee unanimously approved David Tepper’s ownership of the Carolina Panthers at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Tepper reached an agreement last week to buy the team from Jerry Richardson.

“The first thing I care about is winning. The second thing I care about is winning. The third thing I care about is winning — on and off the field,” Tepper said Tuesday.

After the agreement was reached last week, Tepper realeased the following statement:

“I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers. I have learned a great deal about the community and the team over the past several months and look forward to becoming part of the Carolinas. I want to thank Jerry Richardson and the other Panthers partners for all they have done to establish and develop the NFL in the Carolinas. It has been a remarkable 25-year journey and I promise to build upon the Panthers’ success on the field and in the community.”

David Tepper is the new owner of the Carolina Panthers. All 32 owners approved the sale. So far, Tepper said the team will remain in Charlotte, will continue to be called the Carolina Panthers, and "WINNING" is his top priority. Actually his top 3 priorities! — Kevin Connolly (@kconnollyfox8) May 22, 2018