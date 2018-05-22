Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) kicks off soon
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, or MUSEP, is currently in its 39th season of hosting free concerts for the Greensboro community each Sunday from June through August.
Here is the full MUSEP schedule:
June 3
Latham Park
W. Wendover Ave. at Latham Road and Cridland Road
Sam Frazier & the Side Effects (Americana, funk)
6 and 7:15 pm
June 10
Greensboro College
On the lawn facing West Market Street
Greensboro Big Band (swing, jazz)
6 pm – will perform two 45-minute sets
June 17
Lindley Park
Starmount Drive at W. Market St. and Wendover Ave.
6:30 pm – Greensboro Philharmonia (classical, pops)
June 24
Barber Park
1500 Dans Road
Banna (Irish) 6 p.m.
West End Mambo (Latin) 7:15 p.m.
July 4
TBA
7:30 pm – Greensboro Concert Band (Classical, Pops)
Greensboro Philharmonia (classical, pops)
Fun 4th Fireworks Concert
July 8
Gateway Gardens
2924 E. Gate City Blvd.
6 pm – Low Key (classic rock to pop)
7:15 pm – Gate City Divas (blues, R&B, jazz, soul)
July 15
LaBauer Park
208 N. Davie St.
EMF Young Artists Wind Ensemble (classical, pop)
6:30 p.m.
July 22
Guilford College, Founder’s Lawn
5800 W. Friendly Ave.
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra
6 pm – (two 45-minute sets)
July 29
Gillespie Golf
In conjunction Parks & Rec Fest from 4-6 p.m.
306 E. Florida St.
Sweet Dreams (blues, R&B, jazz, soul) 6 p.m.
Rob MassnegaleBand (variety, rock & roll) 7:15 p.m.
August 5
Hester Park
3906 Betula Road
Zinc Kings (Piedmont Old Time Music) – 6 p.m.
The Radials (Americana, country) – 7:15 p.m.
August 12
Lindley Park
Starmount Drive at West Market Street and Wendover Avenue
Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops)
6:30 p.m.
August 19
Country Park
3905 Nathanael Greene Dr., Shelter 7
Warren, Bodle & Allen (folk) – 6 p.m.
Wonderwall The Beatles Tribute – 7:15 p.m.
August 26
Blandwood Mansion
447 W. Washington St.
Wally West Little Big Band
6 p.m. (two 45-minute sets)