× Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) kicks off soon

Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, or MUSEP, is currently in its 39th season of hosting free concerts for the Greensboro community each Sunday from June through August.

Here is the full MUSEP schedule:

June 3

Latham Park

W. Wendover Ave. at Latham Road and Cridland Road

Sam Frazier & the Side Effects (Americana, funk)

6 and 7:15 pm

June 10

Greensboro College

On the lawn facing West Market Street

Greensboro Big Band (swing, jazz)

6 pm – will perform two 45-minute sets

June 17

Lindley Park

Starmount Drive at W. Market St. and Wendover Ave.

6:30 pm – Greensboro Philharmonia (classical, pops)

June 24

Barber Park

1500 Dans Road

Banna (Irish) 6 p.m.

West End Mambo (Latin) 7:15 p.m.

July 4

TBA

7:30 pm – Greensboro Concert Band (Classical, Pops)

Greensboro Philharmonia (classical, pops)

Fun 4th Fireworks Concert

July 8

Gateway Gardens

2924 E. Gate City Blvd.

6 pm – Low Key (classic rock to pop)

7:15 pm – Gate City Divas (blues, R&B, jazz, soul)

July 15

LaBauer Park

208 N. Davie St.

EMF Young Artists Wind Ensemble (classical, pop)

6:30 p.m.

July 22

Guilford College, Founder’s Lawn

5800 W. Friendly Ave.

Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra

6 pm – (two 45-minute sets)

July 29

Gillespie Golf

In conjunction Parks & Rec Fest from 4-6 p.m.

306 E. Florida St.

Sweet Dreams (blues, R&B, jazz, soul) 6 p.m.

Rob MassnegaleBand (variety, rock & roll) 7:15 p.m.

August 5

Hester Park

3906 Betula Road

Zinc Kings (Piedmont Old Time Music) – 6 p.m.

The Radials (Americana, country) – 7:15 p.m.

August 12

Lindley Park

Starmount Drive at West Market Street and Wendover Avenue

Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops)

6:30 p.m.

August 19

Country Park

3905 Nathanael Greene Dr., Shelter 7

Warren, Bodle & Allen (folk) – 6 p.m.

Wonderwall The Beatles Tribute – 7:15 p.m.

August 26

Blandwood Mansion

447 W. Washington St.

Wally West Little Big Band

6 p.m. (two 45-minute sets)