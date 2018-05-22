× Man sought after 2-year-old injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 2-year-old girl in Winston-Salem Monday morning, according to a press release.

At about 10:15 a.m., police went to the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue in reference to a child being shot. Arriving officers found the girl and a parent and determined the 2-year-old was shot in the foot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened after a disagreement between “at least two” people in the middle of the road. The child was shot as a result of the discharge.

Following an investigation, police determined that 29-year-old David Denard Miller and 30-year-old Vaughn Lamar Cook were the two involved in the argument.

Cook was not injured in the shooting and the Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office has issued warrants for Miller’s arrest.

Miller is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits of Winston-Salem. He was last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue Home and Silas Creek Apartments.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.